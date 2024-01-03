Murmurs: Trump Fights for Oregon Ballot Spot

TRUMP FIGHTS FOR OREGON BALLOT SPOT: Attorneys for former President Donald Trump filed a 162-page brief with the Oregon Supreme Court on Dec. 29, arguing that efforts to block him from the state’s ballot, led by Portland lawyers Dan Meek and Jason Kafoury, are “inappropriate.” The top court in Colorado and Maine’s secretary of state have agreed that Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt violates Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and therefore disqualifies him from the ballot in those states. But Trump’s attorneys argue in their filing that’s incorrect: “President Trump simply did not violate Section 3,” they write. “The events of Jan. 6 included serious crimes and violence by others, but they did not amount to an ‘insurrection’ within the meaning of the 14th Amendment.” Todd Sprague, a spokesman for the Oregon Judicial Department, says the court has asked both parties to submit supplemental briefs by Jan. 9 before it renders a decision. At issue for those briefs: whether the plaintiffs in the case have standing and what authority Secretary of State Lavonne Griffin-Valade, Oregon’s top elections official, has in the matter.

TOP WHEELER AIDE RETURNS TO SALEM: A top adviser to Mayor Ted Wheeler during the city’s transition to a new form of government is departing for a staff job in the Oregon Legislature. Barry Pack was a top aide to former Gov. Kate Brown during her tenure as secretary of state, then served as director of the Oregon Lottery from 2016 to 2023, driving strong revenue growth and the agency’s expansion into mobile sports betting. In Wheeler’s office, he oversaw efforts to shift City Hall to a new form of government that features a city administrator and 12 city councilors. Pack will assume the role of chief of staff later this month to Senate President Robert Wagner (D-Lake Oswego). “Barry is a proven leader who knows how to get things done for the people of Oregon,” Wagner said in a statement.

MORE PAMPLIN MONEY WOES: Evidence of severe financial troubles at the R.B. Pamplin Corp. continues to pop up in the public record. On Dec. 12, Petrocard, a Washington supplier of fuels and petroleum products, registered a judgment for $419,000 in Multnomah County Circuit Court against Ross Island Sand & Gravel, a Pamplin Corp. subsidiary. The judgment originated in King County, Wash., where Petrocard sued Ross Island last year. Emails attached to the lawsuit show Ross Island repeatedly failed to make promised payments and also defaulted on a payment plan to which Ross Island officials agreed. Company officials were apologetic but cited Ross Island’s “financial situation” for nonpayment. When Petrocard sued in King County, Ross Island didn’t bother defending itself in court, which left the company owing legal fees and interest, as well as the cost of the fuel. The nonpayment follows a string of other examples of the decline of an empire that once placed Robert Pamplin Jr. on the Forbes list of the 400 wealthiest Americans. More recently, records show, he has been dumping low-value industrial land into his company’s pension fund in exchange for cash to stay afloat (“Walking on Water,” WW, Dec. 6, 2023). Pamplin officials did not respond to a request for comment.

STATE SAYS FORMER CANDIDATE PUNCHED INMATE: State officials are accusing a former Multnomah County corrections deputy of dishonesty, discrimination and use of excessive force while working at the jail in 2021, according to a memo filed Nov. 7 by the state Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. The memo alleges Nicholas Alberts, 27, punched an inmate in the face without justification on April 6, 2021, while working on a mental health unit in one of the county’s jails. Following a complaint, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the incident in December of that year. While he was being investigated, Alberts ran for county sheriff on a platform of making more arrests and filling the county jails. He raised no outside money and finished a distant third in the May 2022 primary, with 4.17% of the vote—even though no news outlet ever noticed he was under investigation while running. He resigned May 19, 2022, two days after the election, and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office closed the investigation. Now, DPSST is looking into whether Alberts violated its “moral fitness standards.” He allegedly not only punched the inmate, but also misgendered her. His case will be reviewed in May, a department spokesman said. It could jeopardize Alberts’ future career prospects. He recently filed paperwork with the DPSST to become a private security guard.

GIVE!GUIDE AGAIN SHATTERS RECORDS: As of midnight Dec. 31, WW’s Give!Guide had raised an impressive $8.3 million to bolster 250 local nonprofits. Portland’s remarkable display of generosity surpasses the initial $8.25 million goal set for the campaign. “This incredible achievement is due to the support of 16,639 donors,” Give!Guide executive director Toni Tringolo says. “The majority of donations were just $10, which speaks volumes about how much people care about where we live.” The 2023 results marked the highest amount ever raised in a Give!Guide campaign, extending a trend of record-breaking successes for the fourth consecutive year. Not a bad way to celebrate Give!Guide’s 20th anniversary! The figures are preliminary (a comprehensive reconciliation is underway), but stay tuned for a closer look at the numbers and results in the Jan. 10 edition of WW.