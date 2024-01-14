Some Basic Services Remain in Short Supply Following Destructive Winter Winds

Although Saturday’s strong winds died down on Sunday, the Portland region remains hamstrung by unusually cold temperatures and power outages.

As of 12:30 Sunday afternoon, Portland General Electric reported more than 3,000 outages affecting 115,000 customers. Pacific Power, the state’s second largest electricity supplier, reported 217 outages, affecting about 14,000 customers.

Meanwhile, TriMet reported that all MAX trains are halted because of weather. Buses are rolling with chains, which slows the system and will mean delays on many routes. In some parts of the city, routes are detoured or closed. Check here before you try to travel.

“TriMet will not turn away anyone traveling to or from a warming shelter who is unable to pay fare until further notice,” agency spokewoman Tia York said Sunday, reiterating earlier guidance. “We ask those folks to let the bus operator know that they are heading to or from a warming shelter.”

LIFT, which provides rides for passengers unable to ride buses is currently limited to providing medically necessary trips.

Multomah County said Sunday it will open three additional shelters for Sunday night, bringing the total of temporary shelters to a dozen, which have 940 beds. More than 800 people sought shelter Sunday night, including 50 who the county had to move from a downtown church when it flooded. The county is seeking volunteers to help staff the shelters.

Here are the shelter locations:

The National Weather Service this morning forecast conditions to remain cold and dry through Tuesday morning.

“Then, another round of precipitation arrives, with areas of freezing rain across the interior lowlands,” the forecast says, adding that the region should warm up on Wednesday. In the meantime, the Oregon Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to stay home if possible, as ODOT crews work to clear downed trees and icy patches from area highways. Downed power lines and network cables are complicating ODOT’s work. The agency’s Trip Check tool shows which routes are the most impacted.