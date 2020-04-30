Four homeless people in Multnomah County have tested positive for COVID-19, officials say. That's two more people than 10 days ago, the last time numbers were disclosed.
County officials have not released data on where the cases are. They say it wouldn't be useful because the homeless population moves frequently. Officials also say they're working "collaboratively with shelters" to prevent outbreaks.
They also aren't necessarily notifying everyone in a shelter in the event of a case there. "It completely depends on the results of that case investigation," says Kim Toevs, director of Multnomah County's Communicable Disease Program.
Toevs also says that none of the four cases is from the same shelter or camp location, which might indicate an outbreak. (In fact, the county is using the most conservative definition of outbreak, specifically just two cases.)
"We don't have any sign so far that we have had any transmission of COVID-19," says Toevs.
People living in the close quarters of homeless shelters or camping outside are among those most vulnerable to COVID-19 spread. That's part of the reason local governments this month erected three tent villages with washing stations, lockers and a shower truck. The county is also sheltering people with symptoms of illness in the Jupiter Hotel.
