As of Tuesday night, Mayor Ted Wheeler looks poised to be the first Portland mayor to win a second term since Vera Katz. He held 51.48 percent of the vote, enough to avoid a runoff if the returns hold.
His predecessors, Mayors Charlie Hales, Sam Adams and Tom Potter, all chose not to run for reelection. Wheeler did—and early returns tonight suggest he secured a victory in the primary against a crowded field.
It's a notable turnaround from a year and a half ago, when the mayor was overheard grumbling about his dislike for the job.
Wheeler ran a perfunctory campaign for his reelection, yet far outpaced his rival, Sarah Iannarone, who also ran against him four years ago. Iannarone as of Tuesday night had 22.52 percent of the vote. She has repeatedly and harshly critiqued Wheeler's leadership over the last four years.
But in the midst of the pandemic, incumbency appeared to have extra weight, and her critiques of the mayor did not gain much hold. She could still hold him below 50 percent of the vote and force a November runoff, but her margin for doing so is narrowing.
The council the mayor will lead will have at least two new city commissioners—and perhaps three. Incumbent City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly appears to be facing a runoff in November.
