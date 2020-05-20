Mayor Ted Wheeler needed to get a majority of votes last night to avoid a November runoff with his leading challenger, Sarah Iannarone.
After additional ballots were added to the count late Wednesday afternoon, Wheeler slid well below the 50 percent plus one vote he needed to win outright.
The two campaigns are now pointing toward November.
Iannarone, who has just under 24 percent of the vote at this point, said she was happy with the result.
"We accomplished a great deal in forcing a runoff in the midst of a public health crisis where the conditions favored the incumbent," Iannarone said in a statement. "We have been unable to knock on doors or host events to reach the public who might have yet to hear of me. But we carry that same sense of optimism that has underlined all of the progressive policies we've forwarded so far. We are confident that we have everything we need to succeed in November when voter turnout will likely be much higher."
Wheeler noted that with 19 names on the mayoral ballot, winning in May was difficult.
"While it's disappointing to fall just short of an outright majority in the primary, it was always a possibility in such a crowded field. We will finish this primary with a significant margin over any other candidate and will continue to monitor the returns as they are finalized in the next few days," Wheeler said in a statement. "Portlanders from all walks of life know how much I love this city, and they know I'll continue to work hard for them day in and day out. Whether it's this week or on November 4th, I'm confident that I will earn the honor of continuing to serve the city I love for the next four years."
Meanwhile in City Council Position 4, Commissioner Chloe Eudaly will face challenger Mingus Mapps in November. Mapps a former political science professor and manager in the Office of Civic and Community Life—one of Eudaly's bureaus—outpointed former Mayor Sam Adams last night, an impressive showing for a newcomer. As of this evening at 8 pm, Eudaly had 31.29 percent of the vote; Mapps, 28.58 percent; and Adams, 27.73 percent.
Adams sent out a message conceding that he would be watching from the sidelines in November.
"I called Chloe Eudaly and Mingus Mapps to congratulate both of them on making it into the general election for Portland City Council Position No. 4," Adams wrote in a message to supporters this evening. "I look forward to their spirited race."
Eudaly issued a statement on her Facebook page.
"Earlier this evening Sam Adams called me to concede the race. While I was surprised that he chose to run against me, I want to commend him for running a positive campaign," Eudaly wrote. "Although I garnered the most votes, I didn't hit 50%+1, so I'm now headed to a runoff with someone significantly to the right of both Sam and I. While it would have been preferable to get to turn 100% of my focus back to my work, campaigns are opportunities to define and challenge yourself."
Comments