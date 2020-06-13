Today marked another record high in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Multnomah County—and a continuation of an upswing in cases statewide.
At the 11th hour on Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown delayed by at least a week Portland's planned reopening for restaurants, bars and salons, in part because of the rise in cases.
An increase in hospitalizations over the past two weeks, as well, meant the county did not meet the state benchmarks for the first phase of reopening.
It's not clear why Brown waited until after 7 pm on Thursday, the night before the planned reopening to announce the decision. But the lateness of her decision irked restaurant owners and business leaders.
At a press conference Friday, county health officials said they were not sure what led to the new high in cases the previous day. (County officials did not immediately respond to an email Saturday requesting an explanation of today's increases.)
