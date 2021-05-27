In a surprising change of tune on May 27, Portland and Multnomah County officials announced an agreement about how to balance short-term shelter and long term housing for unhoused people, using both city and county funds.
A press release from the Joint Office of Homeless Services tonight announced the intentions of City Commissioner Dan Ryan and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury to work together in order to balance their two visions through the Joint Office.
Earlier this month, Kafoury reacted strongly to the news that Mayor Ted Wheeler and Ryan were planning on erecting safe sleeping sites using a portion of the city’s available American Rescue Plan funds. She called the mayor’s idea of erecting safe sleeping sites a “back of the napkin sales pitch” and made it clear she was not keen on contributing any of the county’s ARPA funds towards such a plan.
But the statement today from the Joint Office seemed to present a middle ground between Kafoury and Ryan: “With support from Chair Kafoury, the Office of [Ryan] is leading our effort to address the immediate and acute needs of people experiencing houselessness. Ryan is working with Mayor Wheeler and the Portland City Council to direct emergency federal resources to an urgent response that complements the City and County’s shared work to end houselessness.”
Though the mayor and business interests have pushed Kafoury to allocate more of the supportive housing services measure funds to short term shelter, it seems Kafoury will get her way with her proposed budget: “The bulk of the county’s funding from the ballot measure will go toward housing vouchers and case management while Commissioner Ryan, Mayor Wheeler, and the Portland City Council will focus resources on an emergency response to the acute need for basic services,” the statement says.
Earlier this month, Sam Adams told WW that the mayor wanted more of Kafoury’s budget to be allocated towards alternative sheltering options (currently, only $3 million of the $52 million worth of supportive housing measure funds in her proposed budget are allocated towards alternative shelter efforts).
But the press release suggests that both sides have softened to the other’s pleas: Kafoury is now in support of the city using some of its emergency federal funds towards short-term shelter, and the mayor is now in support of the chair putting most of the available supportive housing services funds towards permanent housing.
