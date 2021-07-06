Portland Fire & Rescue says a citywide ban on the sale and use of all fireworks led to an 80% reduction in blazes sparked by patriotic celebrations over the Fourth of July weekend.
Portland, Multnomah County and most surrounding cities outlawed fireworks—even handheld sparklers—in the days leading up to the holiday, fearing destructive fires amid the heat wave and parched conditions.
The fire bureau says the ban worked: From June 23 to July 6, it traced just nine fires to fireworks, down from 44 over the same time period in 2020.
“Portland Fire & Rescue would like to thank residents for adhering to the fireworks ban,” the bureau said July 6. “Your responsiveness helped limit potential fireworks related fires during an unprecedented dry period.”
Investigators still haven’t announced the cause of a four-alarm apartment fire that killed two people in Irvington in the early hours of July 4, but the bureau has hinted it suspects fireworks. “This tragedy was preventable,” said Fire Chief Sara Boone.
Comments