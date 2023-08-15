Multnomah County Is Investigating Its First Suspected Death From Heat Spell

Officials at Multnomah County announced Tuesday afternoon they were investigating what may be a death caused by hyperthermia due to Portland’s scorching temperatures.

The person was found dead Monday in Southeast Portland, officials say. They offered no more details about the deceased person, including whether they were found indoors or out.

Highs on Tuesday afternoon reached 106 degrees in Southeast Portland on Monday, and hit 104 today, according to the National Weather Serrvice. Temperatures are expected to remain high into Wednesday, and then are expected to drop into the low 90s on Thursday. Highs in the 80s are expected to return on the weekend.

Two summers ago, a heat dome descended on Portland and killed 72 county residents. Many of those people were elderly, did not have air conditioning in their homes, and lived alone.

Cooling resources, including air-conditioned shelters, are available here.