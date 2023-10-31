City Commissioners Will Propose Leaving City Hall Offices in July Following Weeks of Tension

For weeks now, Mayor Ted Wheeler and his four colleagues on the Portland City Council have butted heads over how City Hall should conduct the city’s overhaul as it prepares for a new form of government come Jan. 1, 2025.

Wheeler, alongside city staff, has proposed for weeks that city commissioners vacate their City Hall offices next month so a construction firm can reconfigure both the council chambers and offices to accommodate the expanded 12-member City Council that will take office in 2025. But Commissioners Carmen Rubio, Mingus Mapps, Dan Ryan and Rene Gonzalez have balked at that timeline, arguing it would disrupt their work.

At a planned Tuesday meeting of all five elected officials, Wheeler’s colleagues on the City Council will advocate that commissioners move out of City Hall offices in July 2024, instead of next month. Whether or not Wheeler agrees with the idea is likely irrelevant; a majority council vote determines the timeline.

Another tension between the mayor and his colleagues has arisen over the city’s proposed organization under the new form of government.

Earlier this month, Rubio, Ryan and Gonzalez suggested edits to the mayor after staff released the proposed city structure. They recommended cutting down the number of deputy city administrators (who would oversee clusters of city bureaus under the oversight of the professional city administrator), decreasing the number of staff per future member of the City Council, and adding a sixth bureau cluster—which would include the parks bureau, a natural areas bureau, the Portland Children’s Levy, and a city arts office—to the existing five bureau clusters. (Members of the council have since softened on a number of those stances, City Hall insiders tell WW.)

Just last week, city staff released a document stating it would cost an estimated $23 million annually to run the new form of government. That added fuel to the fire. (The current cost to run the government is $10 million.) The City Council will likely discuss that estimate on Tuesday.

At least some of the city commissioners on Tuesday will also advocate for the early appointment of a professional city administrator—one of the pillars of the new form of government. They will advocate that an interim administrator be appointed by a majority City Council vote next summer, and that commissioners be allowed to appoint their own interim deputy administrators next summer to oversee their bureau clusters.

Rubio will propose that the city also appoint a chief sustainability officer to work within the city administrator’s office.

The final city organization structure and move-out timeline will be voted on by the City Council on Wednesday.











