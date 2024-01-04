Top Wheeler Aide Returns to Salem

A top adviser to Mayor Ted Wheeler during the city’s transition to a new form of government is departing for a staff job in the Oregon Legislature.

Barry Pack was a top aide to former Gov. Kate Brown during her tenure as secretary of state, then served as director of the Oregon Lottery from 2016 to 2023, driving strong revenue growth and the agency’s expansion into mobile sports betting.

In Wheeler’s office, he oversaw efforts to shift City Hall to a new form of government that features a city administrator and 12 city councilors.

Pack will assume the role of chief of staff later this month to Senate President Robert Wagner (D-Lake Oswego).

“Barry is a proven leader who knows how to get things done for the people of Oregon,” Wagner said in a statement.