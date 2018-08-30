A report offers new analysis of police use of riot-control agents during the Aug. 4 Patriot Prayer rally, where several counterprotesters were seriously injured by stun grenades.
The report suggests the police permanently ban "flash-bang" and "stinger" grenades, adopt more stringent training, and require the consent of the Police Commissioner to use pepper spray or gas in crowd control situations. It also suggests PPB notify all of the city's hospitals of the chemicals inside the riot control agents it uses.
The report is authored by Empower Portland, an advocacy group created to champion the rights of protesters. So its recommendations aren't a surprise—in fact, they can be seen as the latest lob in a back-and-forth between police and left-wing protesters, who have been increasingly adversarial this summer.
Empower Portland created the report for the city's Independent Police Review, which is investigating whether Portland police officers violated protocol when they fired "less-lethal munitions" at a crowd of antifascist protesters.
A Portland police spokesman says the bureau cannot comment on the rally.
"Based on legal counsel, it would be inappropriate, at this time, for the Police Bureau to provide further comments on the events of August 4, 2018 while the Office of Independent Police Review investigation into the events of that day continue," Sgt. Christopher Burley says.
The document reviews several injuries reported after the protest and analyzes whether the weapons Portland police reported using could cause the alleged damage.
Portland police temporarily suspended the use of "arial distraction devices" on Aug. 6, pending an internal review to determine if the munitions had detonated improperly. At the time, police officials suggested the stun grenades should not have caused the injuries reported, although there have been many cases across the U.S. of similar devices maiming and even killing people.
Notably, the report's author Nate Cohen concludes that the stun grenades launched by police likely could have penetrated a bike helmet, despite Assistant Chief Ryan Lee's public statements suggesting otherwise.
Lee said at a press conference that the damage shown in several photos of the bike helmet, reportedly worn by a protester identified as Anthony X, should not have been possible if the weapon was operating normally.
The new report differs.
"The slowest version of the device travels more than 7 times faster than the impact speed bicycle helmets are designed to withstand, and it is entirely possible Anthony X was struck by a higher velocity round," the report says. It goes on to question statements made by Portland police officials at a press conference two days after the protest. "It is concerning that as the Assistant Chief of the PPB's Operations Branch, Chief Lee does not have this information available to him, or is unwilling to share it with the public."
The report also asserts that video shows officers firing grenades directly at the crowd, and shows the munitions detonating much lower than the manufacturer's intended height.
"These stills… clearly show a police-fired [arial distraction device] detonating within the crowd of demonstrators, and well below the 20' height articulated by Defense Technology, the PPB, and Assistant Chief Lee," the report says.
The report details three injuries that occurred at the Aug. 4 protest and two other incidents at past protests where Portland police appeared to improperly deploy the flash-bang grenades.
It includes a harsh indictment of the continued use of some extreme crowd control devices: "As our previous recommendations around these weapons seem to have gone ignored, we hope that the Portland Police Bureau, Portland City Council, and other local governing bodies will take these concerns seriously following the gross negligence in their use by the PPB and significant injury caused to multiple members of the Portland community as a result on August 4, 2018."
Several advocacy groups, including American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon, Don't Shoot Portland, PDX Never Again, Portland Democratic Socialists of America, and Portland Interfaith Clergy Resistance, endorsed the report's findings and recommendations.
Comments