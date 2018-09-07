A Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputy was placed on paid administrative leave just days after WW published a story revealing that he had been sued for allegations of serious sexual harassment and abuse in his previous job overseeing a local fast-food franchises.
Russell Lee Felmey, 52, was hired to be a MSCO corrections deputy in July.
WW published a story on Aug. 31 about a lawsuit alleging that for years, Felmey subjected a former female subordinate to sexual harassment and abuse while working as a regional manager at three local McDonald's restaurants. The woman who sued the owner of the Southeast Powell Boulevard McDonald's franchise said Felmey had repeatedly groped her while she attempted to clean the restaurant.
By Sept. 3, MSCO placed Felmey on paid administrative leave.
"Mr. Felmey has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation," says MCSO spokesman Sgt. Brandon White. The agency could not provide additional details, citing an ongoing internal investigation.
Felmey did not return WW's requests for comment for this story.
Among the qualifications Felmey included his application to the sheriff's office, he listed a bachelor's degree in theology from Multnomah University, an associate's degree in information technology from the Information Technology Institute, and more than 10 years of sales and management experience for "Ocean, Inc."
That's the same company sued last week in Multnomah County Circuit Court by a woman naming Felmey as her tormentor while she worked as his subordinate.
The woman, who WW is not naming because she is an alleged victim of sexual violence, says Felmey engaged in a "sustained campaign of unwelcome compliments on [her] appearance, unwanted flirting, inappropriate physical contact, overly familiar behavior, and sexual harassment."
Felmey allegedly harassed her with complaints about his marriage, come-ons and conversations about his "his affinity for firearms." He told MCSO in his job application that he had experience shooting "both a handgun and a rifle."
The lawsuit alleges that Felmey tried to downplay his inappropriate behavior, but he continued to touch the woman even after she objected. He would allegedly "tickle" her and grab her inappropriately while she worked.
He also allegedly asked the woman to close her eyes and extend an open hand. He placed a handgun in her palm, which she says left her "emotionally shaken and terrified."
Felmey allegedly continued the harassment outside of work. The alleged victim says he showed up at the hospital when the woman had surgery and sent her a "text message inappropriately inquiring whether she enjoyed her sponge bath."
When she first reported the harassment, Felmey's supervisor, James Dotson, allegedly told the woman that Felmey was a "Christian" who "wouldn't do that." Felmey listed Dotson and his contact information in his job application submitted to MCSO.
In April, Felmey wrote about seeking a career change on his personal blog, "A Mind Set To Lead."
In May, Felmey posted two videos of an old McDonald's building being demolished on his Facebook page, with the captions "saying goodbye… out with the old" and "making improvements… so to speak."
Freelance reporter Jayce Wagner contributed to this story.
