Jimmy Marr, a prominent white nationalist from Oregon, was sent to the hospital Dec. 17 after a fight with four men in Corvallis.
Marr goes by the name "Genocide Jimmy" on Twitter and is known for driving a truck that he frequently paints with swastikas and white nationalist messages. He has made headlines for leading racist rallies and for supporting Andrew Oswalt, an Oregon State University student who was convicted last week on hate crime charges for vandalizing cars with stickers that used a racist slur.
The fight, which was first reported by the Corvallis Gazette-Times, shut down a city street. Police say Marr was taken to the hospital after "suffering from a medical event." Police say they do not know if his medical condition was connected to the fight.
Four other men were arrested on disorderly conduct charges and booked in the Benton County Jail.
Comments