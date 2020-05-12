Eight small business owners throughout the state filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday against Gov. Kate Brown and Lillian Shirley, public health director of the state of Oregon.
The plaintiffs, which represent nine businesses throughout Oregon, are seeking a halt to Brown's executive orders issued during the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to "prevent immediate irreparable injury," the complaint says.
Plaintiffs include Why Not Bar and Grill in Yoncalla, a salon called Da Ciello located in Portland's Pearl District, a liquor store called Hood River Mixer Shop that operates in Hood River and The Dalles, Under the Skin Tattoo in Hood River, Kuebler's Furniture in Salem, a lingerie store called Lotus House in Roseburg, a 24-hour gym called PDX Muscle in Beaverton, and Quins Bar in Ontario and A Street Tavern in Vale, both operated by the same owner.
The businesses say they have had to either shut down or suffer substantial damages from Brown's orders.
The businesses are being represented in court by Multnomah County Republican Party chairman James Buchal, a lawyer.
This is the second lawsuit filed in the past week in which a group is seeking injunctive relief from Brown's executive orders.
On May 6, as WW previously reported, 30 petitioners, including churches, congregants and pastors, signed onto a similar lawsuit against the governor. Yesterday, three state legislators joined that lawsuit.
Comments