City Leaders Remain Wary of Bringing in Police Officers to Address School Violence

City, county and school leaders met this morning for a “brief discussion” with top law enforcement officials to discuss the recent wave of gun violence at Portland’s schoolhouses.

Afterwards, at the district’s central offices in Northeast Portland, the leaders spent a half hour with reporters talking up the discussions as fruitful, while offering little in the way of concrete or novel plans to address the problem.

“I heard a shared commitment to continue to dialoguing about and problem solving the issues,” said Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero.

There were six shootings on or near school campuses last year, far more than any comparable city.

Unmentioned in Guerrero’s—or anyone else’s—prepared statement this morning was a plan to bring Portland police officers back into schools, a program that the city ditched in 2020.

Upon further questioning by reporters, Andrew Scott, chair of the district’s board, said the school district was “in the midst of continuing focus groups” discussing the future of the program.

He added that he was “a little frustrated” that the “conversation with the community” has focused on school resource officers, or cops in schools.

“We covered a whole host of of interventions and programs that are really going to help,” he said.

Several speakers touted the mayor’s efforts to identify high risk individuals and shower them with social services—but revealed few new details about the program. Last summer, the mayor’s office signed contracts with various nonprofits run by former gang members to reach out to potential shooters. Such programs have proved effective in other cities across the country at reducing violence.

Amy Kohnstamm, another school board member, said she was encouraged by a “new request for proposals to support these community-based, credible messengers. And we know that that is really effective.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler also used the press conference to highlight strides in police recruitment. “Last year, we hired 71 new officers— that’s the largest number of sworn officers that we’ve hired in many, many years,” he said.