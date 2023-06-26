Man Arrested for Breaking Into Coast Guard Base Twice in Five Days

The U.S. Coast Guard base is located just below the Skidmore Bluffs in North Portland. (Rachael Renee' Levasseur)

William Keith Davis, 55, snuck into a U.S. Coast Guard base in North Portland last Thursday by digging a hole under its fence, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by prosecutors.

It was the second time in five days he’d been arrested for breaking into the base, Portland Police Officer David Baer tells WW.

A pair of felony charges for the prior arrest June 17 were subsequently dropped by prosecutors. “Our office declined to issue charges at this time, pending receipt of further evidence from law enforcement,” explains Liz Merah, spokeswoman for the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. “Once we receive the additional information, we will re-review the case.”

Davis was apprehended on the facility’s “training deck” on June 22 next to two white trash bags, which contained a Coast Guard flag, a sweatshirt, a Garmin GPS device, and “various cords and other items” belonging to the base, according to the affidavit. The base, located on North Basin Drive across a small channel from Swan Island, is home to the cutter Bluebell and the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Office.

If Davis had a motive for the break-in, it’s not explained in the affidavit. He was subsequently charged with felony burglary and booked in jail, but was not held overnight due to his circumstances and because the charges against him didn’t qualify for keeping him behind bars under reformed bail laws.

He failed to appear at his arraignment the following morning. His next court date is scheduled for July 14.

The U.S. Coast Guard did not respond to a request for comment about the security breaches.