Readers Respond to the Portland Firefighters’ Union Protecting a Troubled Member

Whom do public safety unions protect? Their members, of course. But those members have a duty to protect the public. Those competing goals came into ugly conflict in last week’s cover story, which examined the case of Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Peter St. John, who was accused of workplace misconduct and endangering children (“Family Ties,” WW, Jan. 10). His union, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 43, has fought to get St. John his job back. Here’s what our readers had to say:

bmattee, via Twitter: “Absolutely furious reading this. That we let a union bully our government into rescinding termination decisions is sick. That we allow fire and police employees to abuse public trust and law, then walk away unscathed, shows the system is broken.”

Michael M, via wweek.com: “Am I reading this right? This dude was on PAID admin leave for two years? At over $100,000 a year? Of MY tax dollars? I am a 30-year member of AFT and strongly pro-union, but police and fire unions defending bad—nay, ROTTEN—apples is thoroughly disgusting, and no small part of why so many are anti-union.

“I’m not blaming [City Commissioner Rene] Gonzalez for the mess, but for a gutless response to it. IF the facts are as WW stated them, then any responsible public official—unless beholden to the ‘perps’ (in this case, firefighter union officials)—should come out with forceful statements, and ideally with a plan of action to correct the problem. Gonzalez did neither. Yet.”

NaymondPDX, via Reddit: “Within my union, I have been responsible for helping decide whether cases went forward to arbitration or not in the past, and I would only, and I mean ONLY, have voted yes if it was clear a super-egregious violation of the contract had occurred and we’d risk good employees being fired if we didn’t fight the precedent. “I’ve had to hold my nose a time or two, but it was always because management screwed up during the termination and never in anything this bonkers.

“It’s not a good sign that this case went to arbitration in the first place. I personally have some concerns about what’s going on in this union, but this is also a huge red flag that the firefighters are being terribly mismanaged.”

oGsMustachio, via Reddit: “Remember, folks, unions are good because they advocate for their workers.

“Individual unions do not look out for the greater good of society, however, no matter what they claim. I’m all for public unions negotiating pay, benefits, etc. I’m highly dubious of public union involvement in discipline, hiring, promotion, etc. Governments need to be able to get rid of problem employees.

“There is a moral hazard in public sector unions that doesn’t exist in private sector unions. Public sector unions have a big say over who their bosses are as voting blocs with lobbyists, superPACs, and money to throw at campaigns.

The Original Coffee People: “…I talked to some of the real architects [of coffee], and what they’d tell you is that 15 years ago, people didn’t take coffee seriously.” [”Coffee Talk,” WW, Jan. 3]

I was surprised that the coffee issue had nothing to say about the times before Starbucks dominated every corner of Portland. I worked at Coffee People from 1989 to 1994, and we loved coffee. Jim Roberts, the original Coffee Man, with his cart parked off Northwest 23rd in the 1980s, recently deceased, and Patty Roberts made sure that each employee had the training and interest to know the difference between Chemex and French press. We tasted coffees and talked about them, and we cared about how you liked your cappuccino. Probably long before authors [Jordan] Michelman and [Zachary] Carlsen were out of diapers. The book [But First, Coffee] looks like a bit of back flushing from the La Marzocco to me. If you stand on the shoulders of Portland people who popularized lattes like the Robertses and Anne Hughes, you might want to see what’s under you before you fall on your own hubris. Mary Zartman. North Portland

