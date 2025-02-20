Readers Respond to New Plans for Old Town

What words would you use to describe Old Town? Would you call it gnarly? Bogus? Wack? You might if you were a little skater dude. And that’s who Prosper Portland hopes to attract to a vacant lot across from the Lan Su Chinese Garden. But as WW reported last week (“Skate Night,” Feb. 12) the notion of erecting a half-pipe in Old Town has caused friction in the neighborhood, in part because Old Town Community Association board chair Jessie Burke didn’t secure the buy-in of cultural leaders. As Old Town revitalization efforts draw further scrutiny (see this story), here’s how our readers described the situation:

omnichord, via Reddit: “One nice thing about skateparks is that skaters will go there and put up with whatever pretty much, but by virtue of them being there it makes other stuff around it cooler and more safe feeling. I think it’s an awesome idea.”

Henry Reardon, via wweek.com: “It would appear a ‘good’ idea got out in front of the discussions and team building needed for the diverse parties to agree on a reasonable path forward. The liability concerns would be an issue, for certain, and rather than a public/private undertaking probably better fit under Portland Parks for proper oversight, maintenance and liability caps. Have no idea if a skatepark is a functional and reasonable addition to the area. It might be. And then again it might be as useful as midnight basketball…”

Joel Carper, via Facebook: “My wife and I used to make 40 turkey/lettuce sandwiches to bring the folks hanging around the Portland Mission. It’s too dangerous now.”

old town resident, via wweek.com: “Jessie Burke is not an elected official, and the process and consensus types are allowing Old Town to be a repository for nonprofits who are enabling and profiting from the status quo. We in Old Town have been promised that there would be no new net gain of shelter beds in our neighborhood, and yet the county and city have lied to us repeatedly and piled on the beds. Though the skatepark isn’t my first choice for that corner, at least it’s a creative response to a drug hangout. Doing nothing is not a solution. Anchoring services in Old Town is a failed policy. Old Town is the beginning of downtown, and if Old Town dies, so too does downtown.

“If Jessica Vega Pederson and the county continue their assault on this neighborhood, they should just pass a resolution renaming the area NONPROFIT Town and be done with it.”

Aesir_Auditor, via Reddit: “Burke is a bit more of what is needed in this city. People who are willing to take shots and not just let everything simmer in committees.

“That being said, even while trying to ram things through, you have to do it with tact. Making sure you have your people where you need them. Dissent should not mean automatic rejection or postponement. However, you also should be doing what you can to make sure people are heard while taking action.

“It’s a shame just how much the art of coalition building and politicking has been lost from a local up through the national level. It provides continued excuses for the dysfunction we see, and the meandering tracks through government projects and ideas take.”

Scootshae, via Reddit: “Basically, they are arguing about what the tiny little cocktail flag in the dog shit should look like. It blows my mind that the Portland Police Bureau doesn’t have regular foot patrols in Old Town.”

Lisa Morrison, via Facebook: “I no longer own a car. I travel on foot regularly from various points on the north-south Streetcar line to the Yellow Line MAX or bus stops at Everett and 5th or 2nd on my way to and from work and downtown errands. I have yet to be harassed or threatened in any way. Of the poor souls I see, they are attending to their own business. The streets are objectively cleaner and safer than they were a year ago, and the data proves it. Before people post claims about how things are now, they might take a look for themselves.”

Conscious-Candy6716, via Reddit: “If anyone in the Old Town area needs to see what progress looks like, it’s going to require a field trip.”

