Readers Respond to Class Sizes and Old Town Revamp

BUDGET CUTS WILL INCREASE CLASS SIZES

I was disappointed to read your article about the bill to mandate class sizes in collective bargaining across Oregon school districts [“Musical Chairs,” WW, Jan. 12]. Despite the “experts” you talked to, the article is misleading and shows a lack of understanding of what is going on in classrooms. To be clear, this is not a bill to specifically lower class sizes; it’s to mandate that a discussion of class sizes can even be part of the bargaining process (it’s currently not at all for Portland Public Schools).

At my kids’ PPS K-5 school, up until a few years ago, there were four classrooms of around 24 kids at each grade level. Then the district cut the fourth classroom (and its experienced teacher) in each grade level, starting in first grade, so there are over 30 kids in each class. Can you yourself imagine teaching 31 first graders to read? Managing diverse behavior and language needs, 504s, individualized education plans, etc., for that many kids?

Twenty-one students might be the state average, but that number obscures the fact that many schools have much larger classes. The mandate would protect the experienced teachers we already have and not, as you suggest, require a new crop of inexperienced rookie teachers to be hired.

With the upcoming $40 million budget shortfall and more federal budget cuts most likely coming, what do you think will happen? More layoffs, bigger and bigger classes. Intervention is not typically a part of collective bargaining. It’s common sense: Reasonably sized classrooms are better for kids, but they’re not a given.

Kendra C.

Portland

OLD TOWN NEEDS NEW LIFE

I’ve worked in Old Town for 23 years [“Skate Night,” WW, Jan. 12]. For the first 15, a mix of galleries, stores, cafes and bars thrived even though the area served as a services hub for the unhoused. There was a balance, but not anymore. I used to call the neighborhood dynamic. Now it’s tragic. Letting people camp in tents on the sidewalks started the slide, and the pandemic shutdown finished it. Yes, it is definitely better than it was, but no one in my office feels safe exploring what’s left of our work neighborhood, which is crucial if there is ever going to be a recovery. There is so much culture in this neighborhood, real Portland history, and it’s all being lost. Old Town needs to be more than a shantytown for the addicted and mentally ill. It needs variety, growth, businesses that draw people in and make them see Old Town as more than a war zone.

Karen Berry

Southwest Portland

REHAB ALLEGATIONS ARE TROUBLING

I was deeply troubled by the recent article regarding the closure of Taylor Made Retreat and the serious sexual misconduct allegations against its founder, Lowell MacGregor [“Beaverton Rehab Closes Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Founder,” wweek.com, Oct. 24, 2024]. The story paints a grim picture of betrayal and abuse within a setting that was supposed to offer healing and recovery.

The lawsuit claims MacGregor manipulated vulnerable individuals, exploiting their trust at their lowest point. It is beyond disturbing that a place meant to help those struggling with addiction became a site for such predatory behavior. If the allegations are true, the nonprofit’s failure to protect its patients raises significant concerns about accountability in the rehab industry.

I urge local authorities to thoroughly investigate these claims, not only to ensure justice for the victims but also to prevent future abuses within addiction treatment programs. We must demand stricter oversight and regulations to ensure these institutions uphold the safety and well-being of those seeking help.

Thank you for shedding light on this crucial issue. I hope your reporting will lead to meaningful change and greater transparency within the sector.

Stella Vazquez

Cornelius

