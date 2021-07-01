On Wednesday, Multnomah County’s death toll from the heat dome was 45. On Thursday, July 1—one day later—that number has jumped to 51.
“The preliminary cause of death is hyperthermia,” the county said in a statement. “Hyperthermia is an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure of the body to deal with heat coming from the environment.”
The average age is 67, and the deaths consist of 19 women and 31 men.
Many of those who died, the county noted yesterday, were people with underlying health conditions who were found alone without fans or air conditioning.
In contrast, 12 people died from hyperthermia—which is what happens when the body reaches a high temperature and isn’t able to cope—in the two-year span from 2017 to 2019, according to Multnomah County officials.
