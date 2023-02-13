A Snowy Valentine’s Day Forecast Triggers Emergency Shelter Openings in Portland

With meteorologists predicting a dusting of snow across the Willamette Valley on Valentine’s morning, Multnomah County officials said they would open three emergency shelters tonight to keep vulnerable people warm.

It’s the third time in as many months that county officials have responded to winter weather by rapidly opening shelters.

The shelters are located at:

“With this weather advisory, we’re acting swiftly to prevent the adverse effects of freezing temperatures and snow,” said Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson in a statement. “Our three shelters will be open during the most sustained period of cold temperatures to provide the safety our neighbors need.”

The National Weather Service’s Portland office expects snow to arrive in Portland in the wee hours of Feb. 14. The chance the city sees more than an inch is less than 40%, though the West Hills and eastside buttes could see more.

If you were thinking of getting your Valentine some lift passes, this is a good week for it: Cascade ski areas are getting shelled by a big snowstorm, writes NWS lead forecaster Shawn Weagle.

“The Oregon Cascades stand to see 12 to 20 inches of snow by the time snow showers diminish Tuesday,” Weagle writes, “with 6 to 14 inches likely for the Coast Range and Cascade foothills above 1,500 feet, and accumulations trending down to 1 or 2 inches at 500 feet. As mentioned above, most of the lowlands should see less than 1 inch, but heavier showers could lead to localized snow accums of more than 1 inch.”

Here’s hoping the conditions are perfect for these lovebirds.