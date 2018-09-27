Portland Public Schools last year investigated Roosevelt High School's former football coach, Adam Kennybrew, for alleged sexual harassment of his female colleagues.
Kennybrew kept his other job as a testing coordinator for the high school, and the district issued him a letter of reprimand.
Now Kennybrew is being investigated again for new allegations. The district says he's been on paid administrative leave since April 26.
PPS spokesman Harry Esteve says the investigation was unrelated to Kennybrew's previous discipline, but would not discuss details. Meanwhile, Kennybrew is back on the football sidelines: He's joined the coaching staff at Central Catholic High School.
Kennybrew and Central Catholic did not respond to a request for comment.
But an email sent on September 26, the day after WW contacted the school, Central Catholic principal John Garrow, Principal and president Colin McGinty announced that they'd placed Kennybrew on administrative leave as well, pending the outcome of PPS's investigation.
"As with all potential employees, this person went through our required background check and review, including checking with Human Resources at PPS prior to beginning their role at Central Catholic High School," they emailed.
