Private Schools Allowed to Open: Tuesday, Sept. 8, was the first day of school for Portland Montessori, a small private school that serves children aged 15 months to 12 years. It and at least a half-dozen other private schools received permission to open under emergency child care guidelines even as public schools opened online only. L'Etoile French Immersion School also opened. "L'Etoile…will be open for the fall under emergency care guidelines for children aged 2-12," its website states, though other schools appear to be offering in-person care for preschool-age children only. Portland Public Schools, which surveyed parents on their child care needs in August, has not announced what child care may be open as classes remain online. Other private schools, including Portland Christian Schools, are reopening under the exception to serve special education students and students learning English. The state Department of Education does not have a comprehensive list of which schools are open even as it required them to submit reopening plans. At Portland Montessori, operating under emergency child care guidelines means reducing class sizes, setting up separate entrances for different classes, and instituting a system of morning health checks. "We do have a small handful of families who are opting for remote instruction," says Braden Pemberton, admissions and marketing director. "A majority of our families are needing in-person care."