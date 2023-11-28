As Classes Resume, Portland Teachers Get Back Pay and Restored Benefits

Portland teachers who were pinching pennies during the Portland Association of Teachers’ strike Nov. 1-26 are experiencing some “financial whiplash,” as one educator calls it.

Relief is on the way, once both sides approve the tentative deal they struck over the weekend.

On Nov. 28, PAT membership overwhelmingly approved the new contract, the union announced on Instagram. “With 93.4% of members voting, 94.7% voted to ratify the tentative agreement,” PAT leadership wrote. “The changes in this deal will improve the lives of both students and educators and will transform the way our district operates.”

As part of their reentry settlement, teachers will be back-paid for the entire month of November. Not only will that help educators pay their bills as planned, it also restores their eligibility for December health benefits, which were at risk when the strike stretched past Nov. 16. That’s the day Portland Public Schools mailed out information to teachers about how to enroll in spendy COBRA insurance plans. If a teacher already filled out the COBRA paperwork and submitted payment, they will be refunded.

One other perk: Teachers get to keep the $120 in daily strike relief funds they earned from the Oregon Education Association, on top of their now-restored salaries.