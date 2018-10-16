It's the last day to register to vote in Oregon before the November election.
Ballots get mailed out tomorrow (and WW's endorsements will also arrive in tomorrow's paper).
You can register online here.
You can also check if you're registered here if you've moved or somehow you've managed to slip through the cracks of the state's aggressive effort to register everyone who gets a driver's license.
For in-person registration, Multnomah County's elections office is open till 7 pm tonight at 1040 SE Morrison St.
Oregon's vote-by-mail system has been hailed as a way to improve voter participation, but our registration deadline is one way the state is merely average. Fourteen states allow registration right up until Election Day, the New York Times reports.
