This Friday, much of Oregon may be starting back to work.
On May 8, Gov. Kate Brown began accepting applications from counties seeking to reopen some businesses from statewide stay-home orders. By May 12, 32 of Oregon's 36 counties had submitted a proposal. The three Portland-area counties are waiting a few more weeks.
The state has seen a rising number of COVID-19 cases and an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive. That could give Oregon pause.
But by one metric the governor will use, every Oregon county qualified as of May 8: All 36 had seen a 14-day decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Each county has to be ready to trace new infections and have medical facilities and lodging ready to care for patients who test positive.
Only time will tell whether Oregon's reopening was timely or too hasty. But a look at how Oregon compares with other states helps explain why Gov. Brown is comfortable pushing forward. Compared with many other states venturing back out, Oregon is in relatively good shape.
