Gov. Kate Brown Says She’s “Open” to Special Session Only If Votes Secured for Protecting Tenants

House Speaker Tina Kotek called for a special session on Friday to protect tenants from eviction over the state’s failure to get them pandemic rent assistance. That left open the question of whether the governor would agree to a call the requested special session.

The answer? Maybe.

Gov. Kate Brown’s office says it’s the responsibility of the legislature to pass these protections, but lawmakers haven’t assured the governor they’ve rallied sufficient votes to pass a legislative fix for the problem affecting some 11,900 households in Oregon. That’s the number of households who have applied for rent assistance but haven’t received it quickly enough to keep them safe from eviction, under current rules.

“The Governor continues to work with legislators to explore potential solutions,” says Brown’s spokesperson. “The Governor is continuing those conversations with legislative leaders from both parties about a special session, and she is willing to call the Legislature into session when and if the votes are in place.”

Kotek says the work is under way to come up with the legislation.

“Speaker Kotek called for a special session last week because it’s clear that legislative action is needed to help Oregonians who are on the brink of eviction,” says Kotek spokesman Danny Moran. He added that the chairs of the housing committees, Sen. Kayse Jama (D-East Portland) and Rep. Julie Fahey (D-West Eugene), are working on the details of a plan.

“Sen. Jama and Rep. Fahey are actively leading negotiations to work out the details of the policy fix,” Moran says. “The Speaker will continue pushing for urgent action as soon as possible.”

Fahey confirms that the two haven’t come up with a specific proposal, but hope to do so as soon as later this week. “We’re in the early stages of policy conversations and should know more later this week,” she tells WW.



