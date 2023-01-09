Legislators, Victims Rights Groups Call Upon House Leaders to Investigate Rep. Brian Stout

A group of state lawmakers and advocates called upon Oregon House leadership to investigate allegations that newly-elected member Brian Stout sexually assaulted a woman during his campaign, in order to determine if he violated any laws or ethical guidelines for legislators.

As reported by WW last month, a Columbia County Circuit Court judge in November granted a five-year protective order against Stout (R-Clatskanie). In court records, a woman alleged Stout had sexually abused her and later threatened to shove her off a cliff. He also threatened to slit her throat, she alleged.

The woman filed her petition for a sexual abuse protective order in Columbia County Circuit Court on Nov. 7, court records show. A judge granted the order the same day. (It is WW’s policy not to name the victim in sexual assault cases.)

Marchel Marcos, founder of Voice for Survivors, started the open letter to legislators to ensure the safety of staff at the capitol and of Oregonians she brings there as part of her work for Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon, where she is the political director.

“I don’t what to put anyone in my community at risk in hostile environment,” Marcos said.

Voice for Survivors is asking House Speaker Dan Rayfield, House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson and others to “engage in the steps needed to determine if Representative Brian Stout violated any relevant laws, rules and ethical guidelines and to hold him accountable for his actions as appropriate,” according to a copy of the letter they sent to legislators.

The group also wants legislative leaders to conduct “safety assessments” and “take all actions necessary to prevent retaliation towards people who step forward with concerns or participate in conduct-related processes and to provide appropriate accommodations to people who have experienced harm so that they can continue to fully participate in legislative spaces and processes.”

Stout didn’t immediately return a message on his private phone. His office didn’t return a call or email.

Among the signers of the Voice for Survivors letter are Rep. Khanh Pham (D-Portland), Rep. Hoa Nguyen (D-Portland) and former Democratic state Sen. Akasha Lawrence-Spence. Among the organizations signing are the ACLU of Oregon, APANO and Citrine Solutions Political Consulting LLC.

Voice For Survivors represents survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse in politics and policy.

“We commend the Oregon Legislature for their commitment to accountability and improving workplace safety,” Voice for Survivors said in its letter. “We applaud bipartisan actions taken to ensure the State Capitol is safe for everyone, including the decision to expel Mike Nearman in June of 2021 and efforts to hold former Rep. Diego Hernandez accountable, which ultimately led to his resignation in March 2021.”