As Legislature Speeds to Conclusion, Two Bills Head Toward Different Fates

Lawmakers are rocketing toward a March 10 conclusion for the 35-day even-year session, having completed their two largest tasks: gutting Measure 110 and passing a housing package championed by Gov. Tina Kotek.

Two other bills featured in WW are headed toward different fates.

House Bill 4090, which would have removed state oversight of the development of new transmission and renewable energy facilities on federal land, is dead despite the strong support of NewSun Energy, a Bend developer, and several leading Democrats (“Spread a Little Sunshine,” WW, Feb. 21).

House Bill 4045, which would lower the retirement age for police and firefighters and would increase retirement benefits for 911 operators, elected district attorneys, and workers at Oregon State Hospital, is sailing through the Capitol, despite Public Employee Retirement System’s large unfunded liability (Murmurs, Feb. 7).

The bill’s popularity, coming only five years after wrenching PERS cuts scarred many lawmakers and outraged beneficiaries, illustrates how public opinion has shifted and, specifically, how difficult working conditions at the state’s mental hospital are. Although local governments, which will pay higher rates to cover the new costs, have opposed the bill, a lobbyist working on it says it’s a “fait accompli.”