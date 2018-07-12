Other cities trap you in their sprawl—or just exhaust your will to escape. But here in Portland, getting out of town is the greatest argument for living here. Think of it as a point of civic pride: No one will look askance at you if you haven't visited the hot new boutique doughnut shop that's also a cannabis dispensary and sells unicycles on the side. But if you haven't hiked the Gorge, or skied Hood, or numbed your ankles in the Pacific? What the hell have you been doing?