A Portland man who jumped off a nearly 200-foot waterfall in Silver Falls State Park is out of the hospital.
This morning, Salem Hospital told WW reporting partner KATU that 19-year-old Jordan Frate had been treated and released.
Frate suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after he jumped from the 177-foot South Falls, the most popular water feature at the 9,000-acre park due to its proximity to the parking lot and the cavelike feature that has formed over centuries behind the veil of water. It also serves as the starting point for many hikers who complete the 7-mile Trail of Ten Falls loop.
Oregon State Police said Frate jumped "of his own accord" before bystanders pulled the unconscious man from the pool below. Once rescue crews arrived, he was airlifted to Salem Hospital. Investigating troopers will forward their reports to the Marion County District Attorney's Office for review of possible charges.
Since reopening in May following about a two-month closure to quell the spread of COVID-19, visitors have inundated Silver Falls, which often reaches maximum capacity early in the day on weekends. Some local hiking groups have used social media to report more trash than usual in the area and visitors disobeying signs urging them to stay on the trail.
Oregon Parks and Recreation is coping with a shortage of resources this year, since usage fees that help fund operations were not coming in during the pandemic-related shutdowns.
"It is true we have fewer staff on the ground this year than at any time in our recent history," Oregon Parks and Rec spokesman Jason Resch tells WW. "The problem with people hopping fences and ignoring signs is not new, especially at our peak in midsummer. We are doing what we can to bring more staff on, but it has always been true that visitors and their friends and families are their own best safety coaches."
Comments