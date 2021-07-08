Helping the state’s forestland recover from last year’s historic wildfire season is now as easy as buying a six-pack.
Four Oregon craft beverage producers—Pelican Brewing, Sunriver Brewing, Portland Cider Company and Stoller Wine—have teamed up with nonprofit Oregon Parks Forever in order to raise funds to replant 25,000 trees.
For all of July and August, $1 from every six-pack and 375 millilitre can of wine sold by those companies will help restore forested areas that were devastated by the burns.
Oregon saw a record-breaking year of damage after a powerful Labor Day windstorm resulted in wildfires throughout the state, which tore through more than a million acres of trees. That’s more than double the devastation in recent years. Many additional trees were then toppled in February of this year under the weight of ice that accumulated during a snowstorm.
Oregon Parks Forever has set a goal of planting at least 1 million trees. You can donate to the organization directly or drink your way to rebuilding the canopy.
Comments