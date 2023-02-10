Oregon State Parks Saw Their Second Busiest Year in 2022

Turns out, Oregonians’ desire for the great outdoors has long outlasted the pandemic lockdowns.

According to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department, 2022 was the second-busiest year in history for Oregon State Parks.

Visitors logged 2.97 million camper nights, which is just a 1.8% drop from 2021, the record-breaking year. Parks saw more than 52 million day-use visits, which is down about 2.7% from the previous year.

Another trend emerged in 2022: More campers stuck closer to home, which coincided with the spike in gas prices over the summer.

By region, overnight stays grew by 7.8% in the valley, with destinations like Detroit Lake, Champoeg State Heritage Area, Milo McIver State Park and Willamette Mission State Park getting a boost in visitors. Camping at the Coast remained steady (0.3% decrease) while tent-pitching in the mountain region plummeted by nearly 12%.

The day-use numbers were somewhat similar. There was a 4% increase in visits to valley locations, a 5% decrease at the Coast and a 3% drop in the mountains.

If you’re planning on visiting any state parks this summer but want to steer clear of the crowds, consider booking a few nights at Prineville Reservoir State Park and The Cove Palisades State Park in Central Oregon, Farewell Bend State Recreation Area near the Idaho border, or Valley of the Rogue State Park near Grants Pass. Oregon Parks and Rec reports that those locations saw the largest decline in campers.

2022 was a big year for Oregon State Parks in more ways than one. The agency marked its centennial with several celebrations, including the placement of the Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site on the National Register of Historic Places. And the year wasn’t without its challenges: Sustained higher visitation puts pressure on rangers at a time when hiring frontline staff has been challenging.

Oregon Parks and Rec says its revenue has recovered from the pandemic, when lockdowns cut off public access and fee collection. However, finding employees remains difficult, due in part to housing shortages in rural areas.

The agency begins its next 100 years with $50 million in construction projects to improve aging infrastructure and maintain resources at 11 parks. The work will also add visitor facilities and expand camping at several sites, including Champoeg, Milo McIver and Silver Falls by 2026. The improvements were funded by general obligation bonds approved by the Oregon Legislature in 2021.