Smith Rock State Park’s Pedestrian Bridge Will Be Removed Next Week

If your late summer plans include a visit to Central Oregon’s Smith Rock State Park, come prepared to tackle the area with a route that does not include crossing the pedestrian bridge.

The span that leads people over the Crooked River to some of the site’s most popular hiking trails and climbs will be removed on Aug. 14. Built some 50 years ago, the bridge is basically worn out at this point and needs to be replaced. The new crossing will be a little larger at 8 feet wide, which will help accommodate not just visitors but emergency responders who are often summoned to the park for rescues—particularly climbing falls.

A replacement bridge will not be in place while work—scheduled to last up to six weeks—is underway, and Oregon State Parks and Recreation does not want people wading through the water because that could disturb sensitive habitat and simply endanger recreationalists.

That means you will not be able to reach some of the location’s most sought-after features, like the 350-foot-tall pillar Monkey Face, Morning Glory Wall and Asterisk Pass. And hikers will not be able to set out on one of Smith Rock’s most beautiful trails: the switchbacking Misery Ridge Loop, which offers stunning views of the Crooked River, rock formations and multiple well-known peaks in the Cascades.

If your go-to route is cut off, you don’t necessarily need to cancel your plans. Smith Rock comprises more than 650 acres of land, much of which is still accessible while the span is being replaced.

“Fortunately, we have many areas of the park for visitors to explore that don’t use this bridge, including Rim Rock Trail, Homestead Trail, Canyon Trail and North Point loop,” park manager Matt Davey stated in a press release. “Stop in to the welcome center, visit our website or go to SmithRock.com to learn about these other great areas. Thank you for your understanding and patience while this critical project takes place.”

Also keep in mind that parking at Smith Rock’s overflow lot might be impacted due to construction.