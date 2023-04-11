What a Portland Cop Patrolling a Downtown Fentanyl Den Has to Say About It

At the direction of Mayor Ted Wheeler, the Portland Police Bureau this week flooded the zone at Portland’s de facto drug superstore, the square block between 4th and 5th Avenues north of Washington Street.

Dealers and users had mobbed the vacant 1960s-vintage complex in recent weeks, and a young woman died March 31 of an overdose, putting pressure on the city and the buildings’ owners—the Menashe real estate family—to do something.

What a difference some cops make. The sidewalks were clear almost immediately. Among the arrests: a man with several bags of pills in “just about every pocket” and “lots and lots of cash,” says says Sgt. Susan Billard, who staked out the building earlier this week.

Nothing is free, though, and attention to one hotspot means others go unpatrolled, Billard says. She’s under orders to have two officers at the site at all times. “When we put all these resources into an area, the blocks outside of it start to see the effects as well,” Billard tells WW’s Dive podcast. “Having to staff this location with two officers every hour can be a real challenge.”

Listen to this week’s Dive, where Billard talks with guest hosts Anthony Effinger and Lucas Manfield about what it’s been like to lock down one of Portland’s most troubled blocks.

