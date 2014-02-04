pubsofportlandtours.com. $29.95 per person, beer included.
Marc Martin is a brewery consultant, adviser and magazine writer-—so he knows his stuff. His Pubs of Portland tour visits four local breweries by light rail and trolleys. It's a personal tour that includes extensive explanations of the brewing process, a tour of the brewhouses and, of course, some sampling. Martin tailors each tour to the day and what's new and fresh at the 14 breweries he tours, including Deschutes, Widmer and Upright.
BREWCYCLE
brewcycleportland.com. $20-$25, not including beer.
Pub crawl with 14 others on a 15-passenger brew bike. Pedal through Northwest and enjoy some local brews at the same time. The BrewCycle visits three Portland breweries in a tour that's roughly two hours. There are two possible routes, each with three stops. The "NW" route goes to Lucky Labrador Beer Hall, the Lompoc Tavern and BridgePort Brewpub. The âChinatownâ route stops at Old Town, Deschutes and Pints. After 30 minutes at each pub, riders hop back on the bike and pedal to the next destination. No drinking is allowed while pedaling.
BREWVANA
brewvana.com. $59-$85, beer included.
There are a few simple rules on the Brewvana bus. The first is to "respect the beer." The second is a total ban on puking. Hop on the 14-seat Brewvana bus and experience three hours with friends and strangers alike, touring three local breweries. A knowledgeable guide drives the decked-out bus and leads the tour. At each stop, everyone can sample several different beers as the guide explains them, followed by a tour of the brewing facilities—making it a fun and interactive experience. Between stops, riders hop back on the bus, where, unlike with most other brew tours, they can crack a beer and drink in their seats.
WIDMER BROTHERS
widmerbrothers.com. Free.
Take a walk-through tour of the largest brewery in Portland. Known for brewing the first American-style hefeweizen, Widmer Brewing opened in 1984 and has led the way since. On this free tour, take a walk through the brewhouse from start to finish, see the raw ingredients and end up in the fermentation room, otherwise known as the Cathedral, where you can sample four different Widmer beers. On the tour, you will see the malt room, the mixing room and impressive fermenters that extend from the floor to the soaring ceilings. Tours are given Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Reservations are required.
BREWBUS
brewbus.com. $45, beer included.
Jim Long has been guiding beer lovers and tourists across town on the Brewbus school bus since 1996. A typical day on the Brewbus takes riders to three or four breweries for samples of up to 20 different types of beer. The price includes transportation by the Brewbus—Long refers to his tours as "the college of beer knowledge"—beer samples, guidance, and information on the different styles. Most tours begin at Hopworks, and stops may include Sasquatch Brewing, Ecliptic and 13 Virtues. Reservations are required and should be made online.
