Take a walk-through tour of the largest brewery in Portland. Known for brewing the first American-style hefeweizen, Widmer Brewing opened in 1984 and has led the way since. On this free tour, take a walk through the brewhouse from start to finish, see the raw ingredients and end up in the fermentation room, otherwise known as the Cathedral, where you can sample four different Widmer beers. On the tour, you will see the malt room, the mixing room and impressive fermenters that extend from the floor to the soaring ceilings. Tours are given Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Reservations are required.