Cocky, socially challenged twelve-year old boys trying out one-liners they heard on TV; sixteen-year old stoner girls; middle-school âhang-out datesâ that slowly split off into pairs; very patient parents with small children noodling their way to 10 shots above par.While there are a few hard-to-hit tubes and hollow logs that angle the ball into a chance at a hole-in-one, almost every tempting straight-and-narrow channel has an alternative: the broad, gently sloping path paved with middling intentions. Take the lesser way, to avoid beaning yourself in the knee with a stray rebound, because the deceptively simple-looking course is sloped and grooved imperceptibly in ways that will cause your ball to take as many unexpected turns as an ADHD toddler. Precision shots are a dream. The real challenge, however, comes from the fact that half the holes slope up toward the cup in every direction. The courseâs no-alcohol policy becomes crueler and crueler at each hole.Come at those volcano-shaped, upsloped holes a little harder than it feels you need to; otherwise your ball will list drunkenly off your goal and youâll end up accidentally teaching some new vocabulary to the kids at hole 12. They may have already heard most of the words you say, but I promise: Youâll say them in combinations theyâve never even dreamed of.