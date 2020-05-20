As a member of a multicultural military family, it's sometimes hard for me to reconcile my relatives' experiences in the service with the pride with which they performed their duties. If you've ever sat at Grandpa's knee and heard wartime stories involving both terrible racism and righteous equity, you may feel the same. Let's dab some Mandarin Cookies—a rosy, uplifting hybrid with a space-cadet head high—and maybe we can dissociate enough from our inherited trauma to get a proper celebratory vibe going. Do it for the military personnel that broke down barriers then and continue to do so today.