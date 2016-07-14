We all love Mt Hood. We all love Portland. We all love beer. And yet for some reason, we so rarely think of Mt. Hood Territory just southeast of Portland as a place to get a craft beer. The Mt. Hood Territory Tap Trail Craft Pass is here to change how we think of Clackamas County.
This mobile passport app gets you access to eight breweries and one cidery, from the four young breweries in the rising Oregon City scene to the southernmost brewery in the Portland Metro Area in Wilsonville. Here's how it works: For each craft pass, you get a $5 credit at all nine participating locations. That's a $45 value for $20, but more importantly, it's an excuse to try some new beer.
"It's just a tremendous community," says Tim Hohl, the maestro behind Coin Toss Brewing. "That's what really stood out to me. We have great breweries here [in Oregon City] and we're always willing to help each other out."
We've all seen bottles of Portland Cider Company around town. A few of us have also welcomed in a new day with a Top of the Feckin' Mornin' from Feckin Brewing. However, for most of us, the Mt Hood Territory Tap Trail is introducing us to a lot of new names. Here are the participating breweries and cidery:
Boring Brewing – Boring
Drinking Horse Brewing – Clackamas
Portland Cider Company – Clackamas
Fearless Brewing – Estacada
Bent Shovel Brewing – Oregon City
Coin Toss Brewing – Oregon City
Feckin Breaking – Oregon City
Oregon City Brewing – Oregon City
Vanguard Brewing – Wilsonville
Unless you're John Lovegrove—last seen crawling through 77 brewpubs in 24 hours—nine breweries and cideries is a bit much for a day. Instead, we recommend that you make a weekend of it as a multi-day trip. Have a lager based on George Washington's homebrew recipe while also learning about the history of Portland at Coin Toss while sampling from the other Oregon City breweries. You can check out some historic race cars at World of Speed museum after sampling the beer at neighboring Vanguard Brewing in Wilsonville. Or take a photo of yourself drinking Boring Brown ale in front of the famed Boring, Oregon sign.
It all starts with a simple smartphone app. Craft Pass Sales run June 1 through Sept. 5. Plus, anyone who purchases the Craft Pass will be entered to win a pair of Mt. Hood pint glasses or tumblers from North Drinkware. Each pair has a retail value of $90.
