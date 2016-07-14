Unless you're John Lovegrove—last seen crawling through 77 brewpubs in 24 hours—nine breweries and cideries is a bit much for a day. Instead, we recommend that you make a weekend of it as a multi-day trip. Have a lager based on George Washington's homebrew recipe while also learning about the history of Portland at Coin Toss while sampling from the other Oregon City breweries. You can check out some historic race cars at World of Speed museum after sampling the beer at neighboring Vanguard Brewing in Wilsonville. Or take a photo of yourself drinking Boring Brown ale in front of the famed Boring, Oregon sign.