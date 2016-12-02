Pets are more than just your furry friend. They're part of the family. They're filled with the innocence that only an energetic, happy dog slobbering all over you the second you walk in the door or a purring cat shedding on your work clothes can possess. And sadly, they're not as long-lived as you. (Unless your pet is a turtle, which Willamette Week wholeheartedly endorses.) Portland's own Batik Notion gives you a chance to immortalize your best friend via this wax-based art from Java.