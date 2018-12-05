This year, we're most excited about a critical mass of female designers setting up with PDX Pop-Up Shops. Look for the three women behind Cloth & Ore, who create clothing, jewelry and handwoven home goods; the fiber whisperers who knit and crochet hats, cowls and of course macramé plant hangers; and City Pop's artists whose vibrant colors and sense of humor that will bring a bit of cheer to even the greyest Portland day.