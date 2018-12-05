Whether you "ho, ho, ho" or "dreidel, dreidel, dreidel", downtown Portland gets you.
Shopping for beautifully crafted, locally made gifts is nondenominational—and PDX Pop-Up Shops are perfect for investing your cash at home and finding gifts for everyone. This uniquely Portland tradition pairs up-and-coming brands with vacant storefronts downtown, where they'll sell their goods through Dec. 24.
This year, we're most excited about a critical mass of female designers setting up with PDX Pop-Up Shops. Look for the three women behind Cloth & Ore, who create clothing, jewelry and handwoven home goods; the fiber whisperers who knit and crochet hats, cowls and of course macramé plant hangers; and City Pop's artists whose vibrant colors and sense of humor that will bring a bit of cheer to even the greyest Portland day.
Speaking of bringing more light into the dark, celebrate the Festival of Lights with Chabad of Oregon in Director Park. The community will come together to light the menorah every night of Chanukah, and everyone is welcome. Check Chabad of Oregon's web site for schedules for each night's lightings.
Then, on Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m., follow your ears to Pioneer Courthouse Square for the free Tuba Christmas Concert. Nearly 300 tubas (and euphoniums!) will oom-pah-pah al-fresco. Sing along or simply listen to brass band's renditions of favorite seasonal classics.
Chances are, you have something special on your list this year—go ahead and clue in Santa when he visits Pioneer Place Mall. He'll post up every day in the mall, plus Dec. 7 to 9 and 14 to 24 in Nordstrom. And Hipster Santa—with his man bun and black-frame glasses, natch—will be sitting on a PDX carpet-printed couch in Pioneer Place, Thursdays as well as Dec. 1 and 2.
Finally, downtown Portland wants to gift you with free parking Sundays, December 9, 16 and 23 at SmartPark garages. Simply show your parking ticket at the PDX Pop-Up Shops in Pioneer Place or Boys Fort to get a $5 parking voucher. Don't forget the thank-you card!
For more information on downtown events and happenings this season, please visit downtownportland.org
Facebook: Downtown Portland
Twitter: InDowntownPDX
Instagram: DowntownPDX
Comments