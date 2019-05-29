By Andrea Patton
According to a recent Nielsen study, the average American spends more than 11 hours a day staring at a screen. Between our computers and tablets at work, our phones just about anywhere and our televisions at home, that's a lot of awake hours spent ignoring the fact that a Pacific Northwest wonderland awaits just outside our front doors.
This simple reality should be enough of an impetus to have you planning your next trip to one of Portland's nearby scenic destinations to do some serious forest bathing IRL. But let's be realistic: when seeking some down time away from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind, you're bound to end up indoors. Whether it's raining outside or you just can't wait to post your vacation to the 'gram, you should expect that your vacation rental is comfortable enough to kick back and relax.
That's where Vacasa has you covered. Vacasa is North America's largest vacation rental company caring for more than 13,000 homes around the world. Unlike other vacation rental options, Vacasa provides 24/7 guest support and local teams on the ground in the markets it serves, so if a problem arises there is someone there to help solve it—a major plus if you're wanting a truly carefree getaway.
Like most people who have been excited to take advantage of expanding travel opportunities that have emerged with peer-to-peer vacation rentals, I've had my share of vacation disasters, all of which could have been averted by Vacasa's business model. Not to go into too much detail, but my vacation home rental experiences have included "fragrant" carpets, random items in the fridge and questionable stains on the comforter.
We seem to accept that when we rent a home unseen, it's a bit of a gamble what you'll get—but not when you stay at a Vacasa.
When you book with Vacasa, you can explore every corner of a vacation home with a 3D virtual tour, and descriptions of the rental are independently written by the Vacasa team. Vacasa employs professional housekeepers, and the check in process doesn't involve awkward conversations with the host because most homes allow you to check in on your own. Vacasa also partners with Airbnb, Booking.com, Homeaway, and Expedia to drive year-round bookings for homeowners, so you know you're getting the best options at the best price.
Here are three of my favorite Vacasas for your next Oregon Coast getaway:
South Hampton House – Cannon Beach
This is the closest you'll get to the charm of a New England beach home on the West Coast. This Hamptons-inspired home is three stories with a massive master bedroom that includes a fireplace and a private deck, a gourmet kitchen with an open view of the living room's gas fireplace, and a game room for the fierce, or fun, family competition. It's a half-mile from the beach and surrounded by old growth forest and a view of the beach in the distance from the large deck.
Sahhali Luxury Beach House – Neskowin
If you are in search of a luxury beach house with expansive ocean views and impeccable design, consider a stay at this remote spot. The walk to the beach, down a scenic nature trail will provide you with a workout on the way up, but the privacy of the beach will be worth it. And there is a private hot tub and sauna to warm up and relax in while gazing at the stars later.
Pacific Crest – Rockaway Beach
Don't want to leave Fido behind when it's time for the family vacation? Dogs are welcome at this modern beach house, which features a 180 degree view of the beach with easy access to the water and a hot tub on the private deck.
Perhaps a visit to Central Oregon, away from the crowds and close to hiking, kayaking, horseback riding, skiing or snowshoeing is your idea of a vacation. Here are some options in Central Oregon:
Desert Vista – Sisters
This secluded getaway is close enough to civilization for visits to breweries, local art, shopping and music. Just be prepared to share the outdoors with some friendly deer. They, too, enjoy the view of three mountains and fields of fragrant sage.
Black Butte Ranch: Grey Owl Getaway On The Greens — Black Butte Ranch
If you're looking for more of a deluxe resort-style of vacation home, this is the perfect place for you. There are miles of bike paths, tennis courts, and a shared pool for the kids while you relax in the private hot tub after a morning hike. Is golfing how you unwind? You're right on the golf course. Or if casting a line and waiting for a fish to bite is more your speed, you'll have easy access to nearby Phalarope Lake.
