We asked you to submit your missed connections–and you answered the call. From the bakery-order-to-first-date-pipeline to a romantic, if sightless, search for bagels, proving that, whoever said romance was dead clearly hasn’t experienced a missed connection.

And maybe, just maybe, you recognize yourself in one of these missed connections and hope to be reunited with a long-lost, potential love interest. If that is the case, send an email with the title of the missed connection you believe to be about you to missedconnections@wweek.com. We’ll handle the rest from there.

Temporarily blind bagel beauty in St. Johns





You approached me in St. John’s, outside Storm Breaker brewery, asking for help finding bagels. You couldn’t see your phone’s map because of a pupil dilation procedure, and in that moment I would’ve scoured the whole earth with you to find those bagels. You had a feeling of familiarity and I swore I knew you from somewhere, but maybe it was just your lovely face with a view. You seemed a wonderful person, and oddly that shared moment really made my day, so thank you. But I just need to know; did you ever find your bagels and are your eyes okay?? Please do let me know, it’s been on my mind.

The bakery order to first date pipeline

You: Complimented my Animal Crossing facemask and chatted about your island while I ordered a sandwich. I: Thought you were cute but wasn’t about to hit on you at work in front of other customers, god, and everyone else. It’s been a bit, but wanna grab a drink sometime and pick up where we left off?

Missing you at the esplanade

We used to share shy smiles on the boardwalk every Thursday. For months, we’d cross paths and share a coy smile or a sly wink. Now it’s been weeks and we haven’t crossed paths. I miss you.

Carhartt jacket at Yahalla

It was a Friday night, about a month ago or more and we were both picking up food to go. I commented on your jacket and said I had one like it but I gave it away because it was too warm. I would have liked to ask you for your phone number but I am pretty shy. I hope I run into you again. Dinner on me next time?

Meet-up Movie Night

A Meet-up group convened at Cinema 21 just before the Covid lockdown. We chatted before the movie, and a group went to a bar next door afterwards. We were at adjoining tables, but didn’t have a chance to talk again until I was walking out the door. You asked my name and I said “Christine, and see you at the next Meet up!” Wish I had more than just your first name - William.

You thought I was loud at the Brandi Carlile concert.

NYE. You: very dapper in a tie and jacket. Thought I might be able the fan club caller at Thorns games. Me: just loud, unrelated to soccer, and wearing a pink jumpsuit. I think it was just a case of mistaken identity but if you were flirting, that was my attempt at flirting back.

Tyron Creek

Late afternoon on Thursday (Jan 27) or Friday (Jan 27)?, I was hiking Tryon Creek w/ a friend. You were walking 2 dogs and we stopped to talk to you in passing. I petted your adorable red Pekingese (?). We locked eyes for a minute - thought I might know you - possibly we dated in the past? Wished I had given you my number, but was awkward with my friend in tow.

Who was behind that gloryhole?

We met on Grindr. Your profile is blank. I came over to your place on Hawthorne. You have a plywood wall gloryhole setup. I lost my phone & login for Grindr. Your gloryhole is a single wall on brackets that’s flimsy. Some other guy came over during.

Can we be friends again?

We were so close years ago, but suddenly you stopped talking. I miss you, bad wolf.

MRG: It’s been another 15 years…

without contact. I don’t know what life is for you today, but I’d Like to. DLD

So, you listen to Mitski? Hope we can listen together.

I saw you at Music Millenium the other day, picking out a Mitski record. You were wearing a yellow sweater and a red beret. It reminded me of Prince, and I immediately wanted to ask you about the record you grabbed but was too shy to approach you. If you’re reading this, let’s go record shopping together.

Pioneer Square rendezvous

Well, it wasn’t exactly a rendezvous. More like intense eye contact, which we were both very reluctant to break. You were wearing a long down jacket and these really cool shoes. I wish I had known what brand those shoes were, so I could compliment you on them later, if our paths were to cross again. Maybe I’ll see you around?



