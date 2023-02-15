Live Like a Local in Astoria and Warrenton

Sponsored Content Presented by Travel Astoria

Don’t get us wrong, you’ll enjoy a weekend in Astoria without any advance planning. The breweries are hard to miss, deliver on good views, brews and food. You’ll easily stumble across great boutiques, antiquing and restaurants on a stroll through downtown. That said, we’ve found that some of the best gems in this area require driving just a few minutes out of downtown, or knowing what small, unassuming storefronts are worth approaching.

Before we get into it, here’s a hot tip: Warrenton, just a 15 minute drive to the west across Youngs Bay, is enjoying an influx of creativity that reveals itself in some exciting and unexpected ways. So, for a look at where the classic and current collide, here are our tips for living like a local in Astoria and Warrenton this spring.

Where to Eat and Drink

ICYMI, Bowpicker Fish & Chips makes a perfectly crisp basket of albacore. While the secret’s out on this unique spot (housed in a landlocked gillnetting boat), it’s still a local favorite - and well worth a visit. But because you can’t eat fish and chips all weekend long, here’s where to branch out and sample Astoria’s celebrated food and drink scene.

Head to the end of Pier 39 to start your day with coffee and a light bite at Coffee Girl. Perched above the Columbia River you’ll get a great riverside view with passing cargo ships soundtracked by barking sea lions.

If you’re heading out to Fort Stevens State Park, stop by FishMongers in Hammond for fish tacos and fresh plates of seasonal fish and chips; cod, tuna, rockfish, and salmon are all available.

Craving an early dinner? Keep an eye out for Būsu, a walk-up window along 11th Street that prepares small-batch, Japanese-inspired dishes with ingredients from regional farmers, foragers, and anglers. Officially, Būsu is open until 8 p.m.—but routinely sells out of yakisoba, miso soup, okonomiyaki, and other delicacies long before closing time.

When it’s time for a nightcap, you’ll find plenty of new spots around town. Enjoy a taste of the tropics at Dead Man’s Isle, a new tiki bar serving roughly two dozen cocktails—many of which are served in colorful mugs designed by Portland and Astoria artists. Nearby, the former Reveille Ciderworks has moved a few blocks and rebranded as Fortune & Glory Cider Company—but still serves its classic lineup of ciders in a spacious taproom that affords views of where they’re all made. And Astoria’s newest brewery is Obelisk Beer Co., helmed by a pair of Fort George alumni; you’ll find a fun mix of house-made beers and collaborations with regional breweries in the roomy taproom.

What to See and Do

Astoria is undeniably a city of makers. It’s easy to get a sense of the city’s creativity in the Astoria Shopping District, which sits in downtown roughly between Eighth and 17th streets. You’ll find books from area authors, seasonal apparel, local artwork, and other one-of-a-kind items that reflect a real love for the community. We recommend checking out Short Wave (255 14th St) , and 4 Seasons Clothing (1405 Commercial St).

Peter Iredale ship wreck. (Justin Braun)

A short drive away sits Fort Stevens State Park—a former military installation and modern-day state park that’s recently been as famous for dead whales washing ashore as for its fascinating history. Shoot a short video for TikTok from the half-submerged shipwreck of the Peter Iredale, just south of where the Columbia River flows into the Pacific Ocean; walk among concrete gun batteries just inland; and enjoy a round on the park’s windswept disc golf course—loser buys the first round back at Obelisk.

While you’re in the area, make sure to check out Cullaby Lake: This 2.1-mile trail near Warrenton is a great spot for hiking, swimming, fishing, picnicking, and canoeing. Discover quiet scenic views and stumble upon the historic 1920s Lindgren Cabin and sauna built by Eric Lindgren, a Swedish Finn. An added positive? Visitors can tour the landmark during the weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day at no charge!

Where to Stay

Astoria, and surrounding areas, offer accommodations for every budget. Here are a few popular stays, along with the amenities, vibes, and views you’ll enjoy at each.

Long a favorite among budget-minded travelers, the Norblad Hotel remains a jovial stay within stumbling distance of Fort George Brewery + Public House—but has added the top floor of the neighboring Astor Building to its eclectic offerings; from your sun-drenched suite or apartment atop the tallest building in downtown, enjoy in-room kitchens, chic furnishings, and sweeping views of the Columbia River. Check out an iPad for streaming your latest Netflix binge or a record player at the front desk; a collection of vinyl is on display in the lobby if you’re looking for tunes.

A few blocks away, the nearly century-old Hotel Elliott hosts 32 guest rooms that boast luxurious bedding and a rooftop deck that affords 360-degree views of Victorian homes on nearby hillsides, the city’s historic buildings, and the Columbia River flowing past it all.

If you’re celebrating a special occasion, the classic Cannery Pier Hotel and Spa offers, by far, the city’s most regal overnight stay. Each room comes with views of the iconic Astoria-Megler Bridge, and recent renovations included an upgraded Finnish spa, an all-new bar pouring prohibition-era cocktails, and updates to each of the hotel’s 46 rooms.










