You hear it all the time – everyday we vote with our dollars. Well, this holiday season, we made it easy for you to re-invest in your city. Our Shop Local round-up is the ideal resource for Portlander’s looking to give back a little this gifting season. Find a local business below, and get started giving back to the local business community in Portland.

CAT Thrift Store

4838 SW Scholls Ferry Rd

Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily; donations accepted by appointment only

catthriftstore.org

Great Stuff. Great Cause. Great Prices.

CAT Thrift Store sells new and gently used clothing, shoes, craft supplies, books, housewares, jewelry and accessories, and other amazing unique and vintage finds. All proceeds support Cat Adopton Team, a local cat-only shelter.

Northwest Cannabis Company

17937 SW McEwan Rd

Open daily, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

northwestcannabis.com

Cannabis Super Store!

Competitive pricing and exceptional customer experience, representing an extraordinary selection of over 130 strains.

Come by for an extensive selection of cannabis, daily deals, and to support their community partner, the Tualatin Riverkeepers.

KK

Kitchen Kaboodle

Stores in NW, NE & SW Portland and Orenco Station

Open daily, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

kitchenkaboodle.com

Everything to make your house a home.

Founded in 1975!

Portland’s go-to store for people looking to make their house a home.

You’ll find an unsurpassed selection of the finest cookware, bakeware, cutlery, tools & gadgets, kitchen appliances and much more. PLUS! One of the most distinctive selections of furniture you can find anywhere.

High Desert Pure

highdesertpure.com, hdpcbd.com

Full-spectrum cannabis topicals, tinctures, gummies & elixirs are always made from scratch with all-natural ingredients. Odds are we’re at your favorite local dispensary. Look for us there or online!

Lloyd Center

2201 Lloyd Center

lloydcenter.com

Unique gifts

Lloyd Center is filled with locally owned stores like Floating World Comics, Gambits and Gifts from Afar and is your go to place for unique holiday gifts for the whole family.

Löyly Sauna

3525 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd & 2713 SE 21st Ave

Mon - Thurs 10:00am-8:00pm | Fri - Sun 9:00am-9:00pm

loyly.net

Beautifully designed, traditional Finnish facility offering sauna, massage, and holistic skincare.

Suna, massage, and skincare services.

We carry the full evanhealy and Dr. Hauschka product lines, along with a selection of Löyly-branded products made in-house. Gift cards are available for purchase online or in person, and private sauna rentals may be scheduled upon request.

Pioneer Courthouse Square

thesquarepdx.org

503-223-1613

Give a Brick Today!

This holiday season join the nearly 85,000 Portlanders who own a piece of our city’s living room. Buy a personalized brick in Pioneer Courthouse Square. Proceeds support free community programming.

Gift wrapping available! $150

Pro Photo Supply

1112 NW 19th Ave

Mon - Fri 10 am - 7 pm, Sat 10 am - 6 pm

prophotosupply.com

Professional camera gear and accessories.

Authorized dealer for Fuji, Nikon, Canon, Sony, and all of the industry’s top brands has been Oregon’s trusted source for all things photo and video for the last 40 years.

Professional image-makers of every level look to our knowledgeable staff to help them tell their stories.

Pastini

Portland, Corvallis, Eugene & Bend

pastini.com

Italian Bistro with a Passion for Pasta

Scratch-made pastas, soups, salads, and desserts.

Woonwinkel

Flagship: 935 SW Washington St

Inside Cargo: 81 SE Yamhill St

Starting Nov 23: Mon - Thurs 11-7, Fri - Sun 10-7

woonwinkelhome.com

Home goods, furniture, and gifts

We’re a color-loving home and gift shop where everyday goods shine bright!

Oregon State Lottery

Various retailers across the state of Oregon

oregonlottery.org

You know that feeling you get when your holiday shopping is done?

Give the little gift that could give you the “I’m done shopping” feels and bring a smile to the grownups on your list with Oregon Lottery Holiday Scratch-its! Easy to find, buy and gift. This year, give Holiday Scratch-its!