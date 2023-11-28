Winter Fun At The Base Of Mt. Hood

Sponsored Content Presented by Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory

Located along Highway 26 on your way up Mt. Hood are the towns of Sandy and Boring. Home to museums, indoor attractions and plenty of great dining options, these towns are proof that you don’t need to head to the snow to have a blast. This winter is the perfect time for a visit!

Farm Fresh Ceramics

Spend the day playing with clay and learning to make art at Sandy River Studio. Located on Flying Coyote Farm, a woman owned, organic farm near the Sandy River, classes are offered in a century old dairy barn which has been converted into a ceramic studio. There are many options based around your skill level and interests, including working on the potter’s wheel. Finish your project with a colored glaze and firing in the kiln. You have the option to pick up your art after a couple weeks or have it shipped to you.

Cheers To Dining In Sandy

Sandy is the perfect location to stop and recap your day with craft beer and incredible food. And even better, the town is filled with plenty of outdoor covered and heated dining patios (nine to be exact!), which makes this the perfect stop no matter the season.

Sandy is also home to some incredible bakeries, which pair perfectly on a winter day. Head to Nya’s Cakes, which specializes in custom baked goods, including cookies, cupcakes and cakes. They also feature regular, gluten free and vegan options. Tollgate Inn offers an extensive selection of scratch-made pastries, muffins, pies and cakes. Oh, and make sure you try their cinnamon rolls! And no trip to Sandy is complete without swinging into Joe’s Donuts, a staple in town since 1974. They take pride in every donut they make and have more than 20 varieties available.

Hit The Mark

Head to Drop Shot for a reinvented space that combines the thrill of ax throwing, the precision of a golf simulator and the heart-pounding excitement of a shooting simulator – all in one dynamic venue. Even better, you can choose to rent a private space for you and your friends. So stop in and see how many bullseyes you can hit!

It’s Just Rum

No really, Just Rum is the newest distillery in Sandy and features a historically inspired rum made from pure cane and legacy yeast. After inheriting a pot still, owner John HasBrouck began researching what went into traditional rum production. He worked with his friends using unrefined products to create a smooth product filled with a multitude of natural flavors, answering the question, “What did rum taste like before large commercial stills?” Stop in and try it for yourself.