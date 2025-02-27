Sellwood Community House Summer Camp Is Nine Timeless Weeks of Fun!

They also offer scholarships to children that need a little assistance to join in the summer of magic.

sellwood
By Promotions

Sellwood Community House summer camp is nine timeless weeks of fun, from June 16th - August 18th! Campers will leave each day tired out and filled to the brim with memories that will last a lifetime.

A whole summer of talent shows, camp skits, pool days, arts and crafts, sports and games, cooking, building, making, exploring, and creating with friends.

Sellwood Community House offers summer camps for Preschoolers and K-5th graders. They also offer a Counselor-in-Training program for rising 6th-9th graders.

Visit sellwoodcommunityhouse.org/summer-camps-2025 to learn more!

