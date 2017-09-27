Willamette Week's Ramen + Whisky Festival
Tickets on sale now! bit.ly/ramenandwhisky2017
Event Concept //
Ramen + Whisky = combining two of the hottest trends in food and drink. Willamette Week is bringing together Portland's favorite ramen chefs and pairing each delicious ramen sample with a custom Japanese whisky cocktail.
Event Details //
Saturday, November 4th
12 – 5 PM
The North Warehouse
Tickets proceeds benefit our Non Profit partner, Schoolyard Farms.
Ramen Judging //
Each participating restaurant will have a "pop-up" station. Each station will serve a sample sized bowl of ramen and a paired whisky cocktail. Ticket holders will wander the event sampling pairings and by the end of the afternoon determine their favorite. Ticket holders will cast their votes and award the "People's Choice". 5 esteemed ramen connoisseurs will also grant their favorite and award the "Judges Choice". Winners will receive an exciting prize and will be offered the opportunity to defend their title in 2018.
Tickets Details //
A sample sized bowl of delicious ramen paired with a custom Japanese whisky cocktail from all participating restaurants and the opportunity to sample rare Japanese whiskeys courtesy of Beam Suntory.
Participating Restaurants //
Saucebox
Kayo's Ramen bar
Noraneko
Marukin
Double Dragon
Kizuki
Boke Bowl
Oyatsupan (dessert)
More to come…
Participating Partners //
Schoolyard Farms
Beam Suntory
Tails & Trotters
Umi Organic
Seisuku Knife
Buy your tickets now, bit.ly/ramenandwhisky2017
Interested in volunteering opportunities or sponsorship inquiries? Please email SEaton@Wweek.com.
