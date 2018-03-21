1. Flying Fish Co.
2340 NE Sandy Blvd. (at Providore), 971-806-6747, flyingfishportland.com. $$.
Nothing's better when the spring sun hits than a trip to the light-filled Flying Fish oyster counter: Last visit saw a meaty pink clam and nine varietals of oysters, some entirely new to us and all delicious.
2. Pot N Spicy
8230 SE Harrison St., No. 345, 503-788-7267, potnspicy.com. $.
Pot N Spicy offers more skewers than you've ever seen. Get your quail egg, calamari or seaweed skewer deep-fried in potato starch with gochujang, then get a lotus-root salad.
3. Nimblefish
1524 SE 20th Ave., 503-719-4064, nimblefishpdx.com. $$$.
The former Fukami chef's new Hawthorne sushi spot is a corker—
with some of the best Edo-style fish and rice in Portland.
4. Bhuna
Mondays at Culmination Brewing, 2117 NE Oregon St., 971-254-9114, facebook.com/bhunarestaurant. $$.
At Culmination Brewing every Monday, chef Deepak Kaul serves Kashmiri dishes you won't find anywhere else in town—including splendid greens and kohlrabi.
5. Bamboo Sushi
310 SE 28th Ave., 503-232-5255, bamboosushi.com. $$-$$$.
All of March, the Southeast Bamboo Sushi is serving brunch, with kimchi fried-chicken waffles, smoked trout and a bloody mary with octopus-tentacle garnish.
