1. Flying Fish Co.

2340 NE Sandy Blvd. (at Providore), 971-806-6747 flyingfishportland.com. $$.

(Lizzy Acker)
(Lizzy Acker)

Nothing's better when the spring sun hits than a trip to the light-filled Flying Fish oyster counter: Last visit saw a meaty pink clam and nine varietals of oysters, some entirely new to us and all delicious.

2. Pot N Spicy

8230 SE Harrison St., No. 345, 503-788-7267, potnspicy.com. $.

(Abby Gordon)
(Abby Gordon)

Pot N Spicy offers more skewers than you've ever seen. Get your quail egg, calamari or seaweed skewer deep-fried in potato starch with gochujang, then get a lotus-root salad.
3. Nimblefish

1524 SE 20th Ave., 503-719-4064 nimblefishpdx.com. $$$.

(CJ Montserrat)
(CJ Montserrat)

The former Fukami chef's new Hawthorne sushi spot is a corker—
with some of the best Edo-style fish and rice in Portland.
4. Bhuna

Mondays at Culmination Brewing, 2117 NE Oregon St., 971-254-9114, facebook.com/bhunarestaurant. $$.

(All photos courtesy of Bhuna)
(All photos courtesy of Bhuna)

At Culmination Brewing every Monday, chef Deepak Kaul serves Kashmiri dishes you won't find anywhere else in town—including splendid greens and kohlrabi.
5. Bamboo Sushi

310 SE 28th Ave., 503-232-5255, bamboosushi.com. $$-$$$.

Photo: Nashco
Photo: Nashco

All of March, the Southeast Bamboo Sushi is serving brunch, with kimchi fried-chicken waffles, smoked trout and a bloody mary with octopus-tentacle garnish.